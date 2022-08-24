CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.

On Monday around 5:15 p.m., police were called to the warehouse on State Route 32 for the report of a burglary. The owner of the property told troopers that the six cabinets were missing from the warehouse.

During the investigation, police said they learned that the cabinets were taken from the warehouse and put in a U-Haul. Police then found Euson and DeJesus with the U-Haul at the location of the alleged burglary.

Charges

Third-degree burglary (felony)

First-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle (felony)

Possession of burglar tools (misdemeanor)

DeJesus was also reportedly found with heroin and oxycodone at the time of his arrest. He was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a misdemeanor.

Euson and DeJesus were arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court. Both were released on their own recognizance.