ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Esopus 19-year-old is accused of robbery, menacing, and more at a senior housing complex in the town of Ulster. Niaki Dial was arrested on Thursday and faces several charges.

Ulster Police say on March 9, they responded to a reported burglary at the Chambers Senior Housing Complex. Police say a male suspect entered an occupied residence and threatened those living there before taking a purse belonging to one of the victims. Police say they later identified the suspect at Dial and found him shortly after on Ulster Avenue.

Charges:

First-degree robbery

First-degree burglary

Third-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree menacing

Dial was arraigned on Thursday afternoon in the Town of Ulster. The Ulster County Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police on the case.