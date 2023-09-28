NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two 18-year-olds going over 100 miles per hour (MPH) in an illegal road race in North Greenbush were arrested on Tuesday. One of the cars crashed, however, no injuries were reported by police.

Police patrolling the area of Dudley Heights saw a car pass them going 112 MPH northbound. Moments later, a second car passed them at 110 MPH.

Police say the second car lost control and struck several mailboxes and garbage cans before spinning to a stop against a tree. No one in the car was injured.

The first car was eventually pulled over on Glenmore Road and was arrested. A 17-year-old passenger was in the car with him.

The driver of the second car was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. A 15 and 16-year-old passenger were in the car with him.

“This was an incredibly lucky situation,” said Chief David M. Keevern. “Every year, we see

teenagers in our county dying in car crashes and it’s a miracle this didn’t end the same way.”

“The kids in the car that crashed were found not to have been wearing their seatbelts which

makes this outcome even more incredible.”