ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for possessing a loaded handgun near Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue in Albany. Shaimeek Nesmith, of Albany, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 9:21 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office members were conducting an investigation near Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue in Albany. Deputies approached an 18-year-old they believed to have a handgun.

Deputies approached the man, later identified as Nesmith, and say he fled on foot. He was apprehended after a short chase and was found to have a loaded .22 caliber Ruger Security Six handgun.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Nesmith will be arraigned in Albany City Court on Wednesday.