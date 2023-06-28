QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teen has been arrested and charged with rape by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Nathan Hilbert, 18, of Diamond Point, was arrested on June 27.

On June 25, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office started investigating two alleged sexual assaults that happened in Queensbury between June 24 and June 25. Hilbert is accused of having forcible

sexual intercourse with an adult, as well as with an 11-year-old.

Hilbert was charged with two counts of first-degree rape. He was arraigned at CAP Court and remanded to the Warren County Jail.