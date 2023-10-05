ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old man in Albany has been arrested following a stabbing investigation, according to police. The man faces multiple charges.

On October 4 at 6:10 p.m., police responded to a residence in the area of Liebel Street and Leonard Street for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his hip, who was tended to at the scene by emergency medical personnel and then transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation by detectives revealed that the 18-year-old suspect, a person known to the victim, reportedly stabbed him as a result of an ongoing dispute. The suspect was stopped near the scene of the incident and was taken into custody.

The 18-year-old was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.