FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old in connection to Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in Fort Ann that killed a 15-year-old boy. Deputies say the 17-year-old was responsible for discharging the weapon.

Deputies say all subjects on the scene were all juveniles. Lifesaving aid was provided to the victim and he was taken to Glens Falls Hospital by EMS. He was later pronounced dead. Law enforcement has not released the name of the victim.

Charges:

Second-degree manslaughter

Second-degree reckless endangerment

The 17-year-old was arraigned at the Washington County Youth Arraignment. He was released to his guardians on probation supervision.