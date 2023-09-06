TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old was arrested in a shooting that happened on Friday, July 28, that left a 32-year-old victim hospitalized. Police say the victim is now at home recovering.

Police said two men were fighting when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg in the area of 3rd Street and Congress Street. He sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was released from the hospital. The suspect fled before police arrived.

After gaining probable cause for arrest, detectives arranged the suspect’s voluntary surrender through family members.

The 17-year-old will be arraigned and prosecution will be overseen by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, according to Troy Police.