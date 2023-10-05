ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old from Albany is facing charges in connection to six cases of Facebook Marketplace larcenies. The suspect was arraigned in the Albany City Police Court on Wednesday and released.

According to the Albany Police Department, the 17-year-old contacted individuals selling iPhones and iPads on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet them at a specific location. Upon meeting the victims, the suspect would allegedly take the item and flee.

The suspect was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, robbery in the first degree, two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, and two counts of petit larceny. No injuries were reported during the incidents.