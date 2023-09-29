ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old has been arrested following a shooting investigation, according to the Albany Police Department. The accused, whose name will not be released due to his age, is facing multiple charges.

On September 27 at 7:50 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of South Pearl Street following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say the victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel before being taken to Albany Medial Center, where they are currently in stable condition. The investigation by Albany detectives identified the 17-year-old as a suspect in the shooting, and police took him into custody on September 28.

The 17-year-old was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned at the Albany County Family Court and remanded to the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility.