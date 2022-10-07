ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.

On April 4, the 16-year-old allegedly drove recklessly near Northern Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue in a stolen car while being chased by police. The teen eventually crashed, causing injuries that killed 13-year-old Tea’Shawn Walker, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

On August 5, the teen pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. The Da’s Office said that the plea satisfied the initial charges which included third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.