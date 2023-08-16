TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old was arrested in the homicide of Alexander Crawford after an investigation started on July 2. The 16-year-old was arrested following a search warrant and is charged with murder.

Troy Police reported that two individuals were involved in an altercation that led to a shooting in the area of 102nd and 2nd Avenue. The victim, later identified as Crawford, was taken to and treated at a local hospital where he later died.

Troy Police detectives have investigated this case for six weeks, interviewing witnesses and developing the probable cause necessary for arrest. Troy Police will perform a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Troy detectives at (518) 270-4411.