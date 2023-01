ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is confirming with NEWS10 that a 15-year-old male was stabbed in Albany on Tuesday night at Providence Place. Police say the victim sustained stab wounds during an altercation. Police say he is currently in stable condition.

Police say the victim knew the perpetrator of the stabbing, who remains unknown at this time. An investigation remains ongoing at this time. Stay tuned with NEWS10 as more information regarding the stabbing is released.