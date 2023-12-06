ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday after bringing a handgun on school grounds at Green Tech High Charter School, according to Albany Police. The 15-year-old was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday, December 5, officers responded to Green Tech High Charter School around 3:55 p.m. for reports of a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers spoke with school officials and took the juvenile into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported and no threat or plan for violence was made during the initial investigation. He was pre-arraigned Tuesday evening and remanded to the Albany County Juvenile Secure Facility until his appearance in Albany County Family Court Wednesday afternoon.