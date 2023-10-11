QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old was arrested after a fire broke out at the 751 Upper Glen Street Big Lots in Queensbury. The juvenile was charged with third-degree arson.

On Sunday, around 10:05 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire alarm at the Big Lots on Glen Street in Queensbury. Upon arrival, officers found a working fire on the loading dock of the business.

Multiple fire departments, along with New York State Fire responded. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Law enforcement says the store sustained heavy smoke and water damage inside. The total cost of repairs and the loss of product has yet to be determined. The juvenile was released to a parent, and the fire is currently under investigation.