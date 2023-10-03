HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Walden man was arrested after forcibly entering an apartment and breaking property inside at a Hudson Terrace Apartment, per Hudson Police. Matthew McNamara, 31, is also accused of attacking a female victim, who was defended by her 14-year-old son with a baseball bat.

On Friday, around 10:02 p.m., Hudson Police responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments for reports of an altercation. Upon arrival, police spoke with a female victim at the apartment with her son and a friend.

Police say the victim reported someone knocked loudly on the door and forcibly entered the apartment. The victim reportedly never had seen the suspect, identified as McNamara, before that night.

Police say once inside, McNamara began smashing property and attacked the victim physically. He allegedly tried to drag her outside, if it weren’t for her 14-year-old son who protected her and fended off the attacker with a baseball bat.

McNamara was taken to Columbia Memorial Health Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Once he left, he was arrested by Hudson Police. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not seek medical attention.

Police say McNamara was kicked off an Amtrak Train roughly 45 minutes prior to the home invasion.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child (three counts)

McNamara was arraigned at the Hudson City Court. He is remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $500.00 cash, a $20,000 bond, or a $20,000 partially secured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.