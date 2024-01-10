ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested a teenager in connection to two shooting incidents in the city. He has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Around 6:55 p.m. on Jan. 5, police were called to the 200-block of Henry Johnson Boulevard for reports of a shooting. They found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the boy who was injured had fired a modified flare gun at another person who was seen drawing a handgun. The teen was also charged in connection to a shots fired incident on Lark and Second Streets in October.

He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Juvenile Detention. His identity is not being released due to his age.