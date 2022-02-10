WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of “The Route 91 Bandit.” According to the FBI in Boston, the suspect is allegedly responsible for at least eleven bank robberies located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and has threatened the use of a firearm. During at least six of the robberies, he attempted to enter the vault.

The FBI describes him as a white male, between 5’6” to 5’8” tall with a medium build, blue eyes, light-colored hair, typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers. Investigators believe the he may be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

The person is allegedly responsible for the following robberies:

September 9, 2021, at approx. 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA

September 20, 2021, at approx. 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT

October 4, 2021, at approx.4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT

October 15, 2021, at approx. 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT

October 22, 2021, at approx. 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main Street, Somers, CT

November 5, 2021, at approx. 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA

November 19, 2021, at approx. 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT

November 20, 2021, at approx. 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West Street, Keene, NH

December 16, 2021, at approx. 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA

January 6, 2022, at approx. 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT

January 27, 2022, at approx. 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton Street, Greenfield, MA

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or submit tips on the FBI website.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.