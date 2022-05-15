BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo Top’s Market as a hate crime, and an act of racially motivated violent extremism. 10 were killed, and three are wounded as a result of an alleged manifesto in support of a conspiracy theory the suspect radicalized on an extremist forum officials said.

The gunman, 18-year-old, Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, was identified as the shooter during his arraignment. Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. The U.S. Attorney of Western New York and the Erie County District Attorney both said they will investigate this shooting and charge Gendron in that manner of a hate crime.

This is due to the shooter targeting a predominately Black neighborhood, and 11 of the victims were Black officials said. A law enforcement source has confirmed Gendron has a racial slur written on his weapon.

Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at True Bethel Baptist Church located in the heart of the City of Buffalo on Sunday. The Governor said “I’m angry my friends,” from the pulpit of the church.

“Lord, forgive the anger in my heart right now. Forgive me, Lord. I know it doesn’t belong there, Lord. I was raised to love and respect and care. Well, to hear these stories and the pain that’s out there in a community that I love so well, I’m angry,” said Hochul.

Watch the full live stream of Governor Kathy Hochul’s remarks here: