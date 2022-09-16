WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on the Northway in Wilton on Thursday. New York State Police said Alex Bleickhardt, 33, of Pottersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Justin Rodriguez, 41, of Moreau, is facing charges in connection with the crash.

Police responded to the three-car crash around 10:40 p.m. After an investigation, police found that Rodriguez was traveling north on I-87 when he drove onto the shoulder, striking a disabled box truck, tow truck, and tow truck driver.

The box truck was being serviced and prepared for towing by Bleickhardt, the tow truck operator. Rodriguez was extracted from his car and transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges

First-degree vehicular manslaughter

Driving while intoxicated

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Police said Rodriguez has past convictions for multiple DWIs, and his license had been permanently revoked. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

New York State Police was assisted on the scene by the New York State Department of Transportation, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Wilton Fire, and Wilton EMS. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information, you can email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.