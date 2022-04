SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has died after a stabbing Tuesday evening. He was identified as 21-year-old Dwayne Harris.

Police were called to a home on Maple Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing. Harris was found inside with multiple stab wounds. He was treated by paramedics, but ultimately, died from his injuries.

Police said a male has been detained in connection to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.