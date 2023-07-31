TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Troy around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. Troy police are currently investigating the incident.

According to Troy Police, the shooting happened in the area of 13th Street and Hoosick Street. Police say it appears the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute that escalated to the suspect shooting the victim.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Albany Medical Center where he is in stable condition. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. Troy Police say they will be investigating throughout the day. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding the shooting becomes available.