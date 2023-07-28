HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ilion man was arrested on Thursday for a stabbing that took place near the Post Office on Park Avenue, according to Herkimer Police. 40-year-old Ronald Stevens faces multiple charges.

Around 3:10 p.m., police were dispatched near the Post Office on Park Avenue for a possible fight. While on the way, they were advised a man had been stabbed and the suspect fled on foot up N Prospect Street.

The victim was found near Midtown Apartments on N Prospect Street. He at first refused treatment, but later agreed to be seen by EMS and was taken to a local hospital. Police say he was reluctant to cooperate.

After a brief search, Stevens was found along with the knife he used.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Stevens was arraigned and taken to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility. He is held on $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.