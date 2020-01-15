Crime victims speak out on the new Bail Reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and other law makers, along with crime victims spoke at the Capitol Wednesday. The topic, repealing the state’s bail reform law, that passsed in the 2019 New York State budget.
Sheila Harris came with her young son to talk about her cousin, Maria “Rosie” Osai. Osai, a mother of three, was struck and killed in a hit and run on Christmas Eve, down in Stony Point, N.Y.
Jennifer Payne’s daughter, Sarah Tombs, was shot in the head while her four-year-old daughter home at the time, allegedly by her live-in boyfriend Darien Shellman in April of 2019. Shellman was held on $150,000 bond, $75,000 cash bail until January 9, when he was released under NYS new bail reform law, Payne explained.
Assemblyman Barclay says the law needs to go before they can make real changes to the bail system in New York. He and other Republicans all agree that the system needs to be reformed.