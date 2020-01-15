Crime victims speak out on the new Bail Reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and other law makers, along with crime victims spoke at the Capitol Wednesday. The topic, repealing the state’s bail reform law, that passsed in the 2019 New York State budget.

State republican law makers, local Sheriffs and prosecutors gathered to plead with the Governor to repeal the states bail reform law that went into effect at the start of 2020.

Sheila Harris came with her young son to talk about her cousin, Maria “Rosie” Osai. Osai, a mother of three, was struck and killed in a hit and run on Christmas Eve, down in Stony Point, N.Y.

Sheila Harris talked Wednesday about her cousin Maria Osai and how her alleged killer was arrested at 5 am and out of jail by 10 am to have Christmas with his family.

Jennifer Payne’s daughter, Sarah Tombs, was shot in the head while her four-year-old daughter home at the time, allegedly by her live-in boyfriend Darien Shellman in April of 2019. Shellman was held on $150,000 bond, $75,000 cash bail until January 9, when he was released under NYS new bail reform law, Payne explained.

Jennifer Payne holds a picture of her slain daughter Sarah Tombs. Sarah’s alleged killer was set free on January 9th under the new bail reform law.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says they will hold events like the one every Wednesday until the bail reform law is repealed.

Assemblyman Barclay says the law needs to go before they can make real changes to the bail system in New York. He and other Republicans all agree that the system needs to be reformed.