Crime scene DNA leads to Green Island man’s arrest

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking into and stealing over $19,000 worth in jewelry from the Top Custom Jewelers at 143 Troy-Schenectady Road. DNA swabs taken at the scene identified the suspect as Keven Stebbins, 31, from Green Island.

Police said several display cases were broken and $19,453 worth of jewelry was stolen. The burglar left behind a plastic bag, flashlight, hammer, and cloth mask.

An investigator submitted the swabs to identify the suspect and the DNA matched Stebbins who was already incarcerated for an unrelated crime, according to police.

Stebbins was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd (felony), Grand Larceny 3rd (felony) and Criminal Mischief 3rd (felony.)

The defendant was returned to Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

