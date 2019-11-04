Crews work to fight two-story house fire in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a two-story house fire on 126th Street, Monday morning.

The home is located at the end of the Troy-Waterford Bridge and causing delays for early morning commuters.

Troy Dispatch tells NEWS10 the building’s roof partially collapsed.

The home is a Red-X building which means it is vacant. The Troy Fire Chief says he believes it has been abandoned for several years.





A viewer called NEWS10 just before 5 a.m. saying they saw heavy smoke at a house behind the Rite Aid at 869 2nd Ave.

The story is developing, stay with NEWS10 as we continue to learn more.