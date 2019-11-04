Breaking News
Crews working to fight 2-story house fire in Troy

Crews work to fight two-story house fire in Troy

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a two-story house fire on 126th Street, Monday morning.

The home is located at the end of the Troy-Waterford Bridge and causing delays for early morning commuters.

Troy Dispatch tells NEWS10 the building’s roof partially collapsed.

The home is a Red-X building which means it is vacant. The Troy Fire Chief says he believes it has been abandoned for several years.

A viewer called NEWS10 just before 5 a.m. saying they saw heavy smoke at a house behind the Rite Aid at 869 2nd Ave.

The story is developing, stay with NEWS10 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play