BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some residents woke up without water Monday morning after a water main burst in the town of Brunswick.

The Department of Public Works said crews were sent to work on repairs at the 500 block of Pinewood Ave near Cranston Road Monday at around 6:30 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the main and no estimated restoration time.

This story is developing. Check back throughout the morning for updates.