Crews work to repair water main break in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break caused 26 homes to be without water for some time Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Crews are working to fix the break near the intersection of Mohawk Road and Rosendale Road, police said.

Mohawk Rd between Rosendale Rd and County Clare Ln will remain closed except for local traffic until repairs are made.

A boil water order advisory was issued by the Schenectady County Department of Health for the 26 homes that are without water.

Town officials said written notices will be hand delivered to the homes before water service is restored.