Crews work to repair partial wall collapse in Hoosac Tunnel

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Crews are working around the clock to repair a partial wall collapse in the historic Hoosac Tunnel. A spokesperson for Pan Am Railways, Cynthia Scarano, said that soil is still falling in as of Friday and they are waiting on an assessment.

She says the ground has self-stabilized and that crews will be using hay and grout to reinforce the wall. Then they will clear the debris and check the liner across the tunnel.

The company is hoping to have the tunnel operational by early next week. Right now they have not rerouted any trains but come Sunday or Monday they may need to reroute trains with the VTR or CSX to make sure deliveries get to their destination.

Scarano said it is primarily a freight line coming from the West, the company has workarounds but it is frequently used.

The tunnel was opened in the 1800s and was at one point the longest train tunnel in the country.

