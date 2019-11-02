Crews work to repair a water main break in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several residents are without water Saturday afternoon following a water main break that occurred overnight in Troy.

Gary Reynolds, City of Troy water supervisor said crews have been working to repair the 20 inch line since 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

While working on repairs, Reynolds said crews shut off water to the areas stretching from Liberty to Ferry Streets and 4th to 3rd street on Division.

A Rensselaer County Public Safety spokesperson told NEWS10 Church Street between Liberty and Division Streets remains closed until the water main is fixed.

Reynolds said he does not know how long it will take until the main is repaired. The water main break caused flooding to the area and crews are waiting for water to drain down to cut a section of the main down and repair it.

NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new information is released.