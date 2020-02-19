Crews work to fix a water line leak in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Whitehall Department of Public Works is working to repair a water line leak on Champlain Avenue Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Works issued a notice telling the community that water system users in that area may notice temporary interruptions in water system service while repairs are being made.

The village is not under any sort of boil water advisory.

