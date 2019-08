Water main break at Bacon Ln and Route 9 in Latham, August 14, 2019.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say DPW crews have been working through the night to fix a water main break on Route 9 in Latham.

It happened at the intersection of Bacon Lane and Route 9, between Burton Lane and Menands Road, at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say crews had the water shut off by midnight.

It’s not clear when it will be fixed. Right now, both lanes on Route 9 remain open to traffic.