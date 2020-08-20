Crews work on water main break in Colonie

water main break wolf road

Crews repair a water main break on Wolf Road on Aug. 20.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are working on a water main break on the southbound side of Wolf Road between Sand Creek Road and Computer Drive West. The righthand lane of Wolf Road is closed at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

