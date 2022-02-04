Crews work around the clock to restore power to thousands in Ulster County

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As repair crews work around the clock to restore power in places like Columbia and Ulster County, warming centers are set up ready to serve if power is not restored Friday night.

“This is going to be a multi-day restoration. Today (Friday), we did have crews out working all day, but the storm was still here. We were still experiencing ice secretion as we were out doing restoration,” says Joseph Jenkins, associate director of media relations for Central Hudson Gas and Electric, which services Ulster County. Jenkins tells NEWS10 there were 300 plus crews deployed to help restore power in that county alone.

In Saugerties, down trees covered in ice littered the ground. Some streets were left in the dark and on a day when temperatures were below freezing, in the cold. Dana Banks home lost power around 4 o’clock in the morning. When NEWS10 caught up with him around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, it was still out. “First they said 10, then they said 1, but I’m pretty certain they’re here to get the job done.”

As for keeping warm, Banks says he and his wife drove around most of the day. They were hoping to find a portable heater for their home when they got back, but had no luck. “The car has heat,” Banks says laughing, “she (his wife) was like ‘well maybe we’ll have to go back out for a ride.’ I was like, ‘nah we’ll be alright’ and then we were looking for heaters and we can’t find them. Sold out everywhere.”

For those still without power, Ulster County set up warming centers in Saugerties and Kingston. The one in Saugerties is located at the senior center at 207 Market Street. Staff there say they can help about 100 people and that there are plenty of blankets to keep anyone warm if they have to stay the night.

Ulster County leaders are continuing to urge everyone to avoid unnecessary travel. The county has also established a non-emergency line for service calls, including downed trees and wires. Those calls can now be directed to: 845-443-8888.

Those without power can also utilize county-run warming stations, including two in Kingston and sites in New Paltz and Saugerties.