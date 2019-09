ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are responding to a structure fire in a vacant building at 241 Orange Street in the City of Albany Wednesday morning.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew at the scene who reported seeing smoke rising from the building shortly before 8:00 a.m.

According to the City of Albany Vacant Building Inventory, the building has been vacant since at least 2013.

NEWS10 will continue to update this story with the latest information.