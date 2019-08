TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are responding to a fire at a home on Second Street in Troy.

Crews responded to the row home near the intersection at Second Avenue and Jefferson Street during the 4:00 p.m. hour.

Second Avenue is closed for several blocks in the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story with the latest information.