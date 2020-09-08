Crews respond to water main break in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police say a recently repaired water main that broke over the weekend may have re-broken and has now shut down a portion of 15th Street from Hutton to Hoosick Street.
Police say crews are on scene working to make repairs and there is no word as to when the road will reopen.
News10 will provide additional updates to this story as they become available.
- Suicide Prevention Week: Talking to kids about mental health
- What should I look for in a hand sanitizer?
- NH 16-year-old completes English Channel swim from England to France
- Students who violate COVID-19 rules face discipline at colleges nationwide
- Monday’s Daniel Prude protest in Rochester ends peacefully after police declare unlawful assembly