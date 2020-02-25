Four students, bus driver sustained minor injuries following bus rollover crash

GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Livingston barracks State Police responded to a school bus rollover crash on Church Avenue Tuesday morning.

State Police said the driver and four students sustained minor injuries and were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital.

The rest of the students who were inside the bus at the time of the rollover will be transported to the Germantown Central School District complex, police said.

In a release State Police said:

“The State Police would like to reiterate that the injuries sustained are minor, and all students are being transported to either the school or the appropriate medical center.”

Police are asking parents to contact the Germantown Central School district for information on how to pick up their children.

The school bus that rolled over this morning in Germantown being towed from the scene. @WTEN @FOX23News pic.twitter.com/SseYRmfyTh — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) February 25, 2020

NEWS10 is working to learn more details on this developing story.