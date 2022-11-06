WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor.

Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage to a neighboring house was limited to some melted siding and smoke damage.

Baldwin said a man jumped from the second floor to escape the fire, he was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation. His condition is unknown.

Baldwin said wind early in the morning made it more difficult to fight the fire.

“Very challenging,” Baldwin said. “Not only was it spreading the fire within the building, but the embers were going three, four, five houses down in the air which raised concerns.”

The fire is under investigation this morning. Stay with News10 on air and online for the latest.