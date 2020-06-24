Crews respond to house fire in Moreau

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A home West River Road was destroyed after a fire broke out inside Wednesday morning.

Crews on scene said the family evacuated the house safely and five cats were rescued from inside.

The call came in at around 6:29 a.m. Multiple crews responded to the fire.

West River Road was closed for some time early Wednesday morning and remains closed. The cause of the fire is unknown but it is under investigation.

Details are limited and NEWS10 is working to learn more information.

