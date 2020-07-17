CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a garage fire at Manheim Auto on Route 146 in Clifton Park Friday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Department located in Clifton Park the fire was called in at about 7:30 a.m. Route 146 remains open to traffic but crews are actively working to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story, crews are working to put out the flames.
NEWS10 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.
LATEST STORIES
- Crews respond to fire at Manheim Auto garage in Clifton Park
- Crews respond to structure fire in Troy
- Extension of coronavirus-related travel restrictions adds to border merchants’ woes
- Bradenton business owner offers homeless man job paying $15 an hour, when man refuses, tables are turned
- Former game show host who said ‘Everyone is lying’ about COVID-19 deactivates Twitter account after son contracts the virus