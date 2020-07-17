Crews respond to fire at Manheim Auto garage in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a garage fire at Manheim Auto on Route 146 in Clifton Park Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Department located in Clifton Park the fire was called in at about 7:30 a.m. Route 146 remains open to traffic but crews are actively working to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story, crews are working to put out the flames.

NEWS10 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

