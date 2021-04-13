Crews respond to early morning structure fire in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters put out a structure fire just after 1 a.m. Monday morning at 213 South Main St. in Gloversville.

Once on scene, firefighters say the back of the home was on fire with the possibility of people still trapped inside. The fire began to extent to the first floor apartment and back stairwell, eventually making its way into the second floor back apartment and attic, officials say.

Firefighter Zach Angus of Gloversville and Captain Brian Miller of Johnstown conducted an initial search of the second floor checking for anyone potentially inside while Captain Joe Gillis and Firefighter Brandon Paul tried to knock down the main part of the fire in the back of the building, according to officials.

Officials say the fire was brought under control within about an hour while continuing to salvage and overhaul in order to put out the rest of the fire. Most of the damage was reportedly severe in the first and second floor back of the building as well as the attic. The back stairwell, first floor kitchen and second floor back of the apartment were reportedly the most severely damaged parts of the home.

Ten people were said to be home at the time of the fire, three lived downstairs and seven upstairs. All of them are being helped by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time by the Gloversville Fire Department Fire Investigators, the Gloversville Police Department and the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.