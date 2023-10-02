BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tractor-trailer tanker caught fire after a crash with a passenger vehicle on Route 67 on Sunday. The Burnt Hills Fire Department responded to the scene and called for assistance.

Both drivers were located approximately 150 yards east of the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle was lying on the side of the road complaining about head and neck pain.

The tanker was carrying around 1000 gallons of milk. The Harmony Corners and Ballston Spa Fire Departments extinguished the fire. Burnt Hills and Ballston Spa firefighters secured the passenger vehicle.

Detours were set up until the accident was cleared. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation called in resources to clean up spilled fuels and oils.

Emergency personnel did not report any injuries. The road reopened around 11:30 a.m.