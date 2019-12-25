One dead, three injured after one car crash in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man is dead and three people are in critical condition following a one car accident on Central Ave across from Lia Toyota Wednesday morning, Colonie Police Lieutenant Robert Winn said.

Winn tells NEWS10 the car struck a utility pole and the was split in half. He said one half of the vehicle crashed into a nearby building and the other half remained on the road.

Central Avenue between Lisha Kill Road and Lansing Street was closed at about 7:30 a.m. and a detour is available for those who need to commute along the road, according to Colonie police.

#BREAKING Serious crash in Colonie. Central Ave shut down in both directions from Lishakill Rd to Lansing Rd North …..officers keeping us far back, for good reason, telling us it is a very sensitive scene…. tough way to start off Christmas morning… pic.twitter.com/WllXXfLUXy — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) December 25, 2019

Three people were transported to Albany Medical Center and are being treated for critical injuries, Winn said.

The accident is under investigation. NEWS10 is working to gather more details and we will update this article as new information becomes available.