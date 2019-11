NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are making emergency water main repairs on Rosendale Road in Niskayuna.

Repairs are expected to take approximately eight to 10 hours.

Officials say approximately 60 homes on Rosendale Road (from Agostino to Ferry Road), Partridge Run, Lock 7, and Mohawk Road (from 1091 down to Rosendale) will be affected.

Rosendale Road will be closed between River Road and Mohawk Road while repairs are being made.