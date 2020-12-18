Crews continue to plow Amsterdam roads

CITY OF AMSTERDAM N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many residents in the City of Amsterdam spent their Thursday shoveling their driveways and cars out.

There is still a number of unplowed roads the City hasn’t hit yet. “We are going as fast as we can, I don’t think we’re going to get to all the streets tonight. They do it in a grid pattern, they start with the biggest roads and then work their way sideways through the side streets,” says Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

The City was preparing for 8-10 inches of snow, however, Amsterdam got a lot more snow than that. There was over 30 inches of snowfall. “It’s been a rough day for our city crews and our citizens,” says Mayor Cinquanti. The mayor says between the amount of snow and the hilly streets, it’s taking extra time to get the job done. “When the snow started to come down overnight, it was coming down like 4 inches an hour. We have small trucks that do our side streets. We have a really hilly city, and those small trucks weren’t able to keep up with the snow. So it really killed us when we were trying to to get a jump on the storms,” he says.

Taking a wider look at Montgomery County, Sheriff Jeffery Smith says a lot of the roads across the county looked horrendous this morning. “We had a really rough morning. It started at around 2-3 a.m. and ran until about noon. Obviously, when the snow stopped, crews were able to catch up as it started to snow a little less per hour. The roads got much better, now things are pretty much back to normal,” says Sheriff Smith.

Extra law enforcement and dispatchers were on call Wednesday-Thursday. Sheriff Smith says there were several reports of accidents, luckily, nothing too serious. “A lot of cars off the road, a lot of cars in the ditch, disabled vehicles, we have a large truck traffic in the county because all of our distribution centers, so a tractor trailer issues all over the county were bad today,” says Sheriff Smith.