Crews continue to clean up following storms

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s severe storm has caused a lot of damage in the Capital Region, including two fatalities, one happened in Clifton Park. National Grid crews have received multiple calls through the afternoon and night hours on downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles and other hazards. Overall, the main focus is to keep the public safe.

Many people in the Capital Region are without power. “We had about 1,600 [customers are without power] the last time I checked which is a really high number — it’s really a storm of a magnitude, we haven’t seen in this area in several years,” says Patrick Stella, National Grid Communications Manager.

Stella says once crews hear of a severe storm heading toward the Capital Region, they prepare right away and they plan to be working around the clock. “We have 700 employees that are dedicated to the effort right now. We’re going to be bringing more in tomorrow, from outside the area. Everybody will be working throughout the night tonight to try to get back power as much as possible,” says Stella.

People who see downed wires in their neighborhood are urged to not go near them. “Play it safe. Assume it’s live and call National Grid and let us know. Those are priority calls so we’re trying to get out — that’s what we’re doing tonight, is trying to get out all of those sites and at least making those safe so we could put them back up tomorrow or get them back up tonight if we can,” says Stella. Residents who are using generators, Stella says to make sure the main power breaker in your house is turned off first. “…If you don’t do that, you run the risk of running power back through the lines that crews are working on and that’s danger to them. Make sure you’re operating it safely and following the directions.”

National Grid crews will continue assessing damage Thursday morning.

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid here.