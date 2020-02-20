Crews called to early morning structure fire in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Fire crews were called to the scene of a large structure fire, now out, which occurred on the 100 block of Robinson Street early Thursday morning.

Fire crews received the call just after 2:00 a.m. for the home located at 132 Robinson Street.

Fire officials say part of the roof collapsed in the rear of the home due to the slate material it was made out of causing it to be very heavy. No firefighters were injured as a result of the collapse.

The building consisted of two apartment units, one upstairs and one downstairs where six people, all family members, were residing.

Fire officials say there were four people home at the time as well as two dogs, all of whom were able to get out of the home on their own without harm.

News10 spoke with one resident who said he and his family were headed to their local church in order to stay warm for now. He told us he believes he has lost everything as a result of the fire.

Lt. Chris Apa said investigation is ongoing as to what started the fire and building department officials will visit the home after sunrise in order to determine if the structure needs to be torn down or not.