Crews battle overnight structure fire in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling a fire that broke out overnight Tuesday at a multi-family residential building at Van Every Avenue.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said no one was injured in the fire but a child was transported to Albany Medical Center as a precaution because the child has a pre-existing medical condition.

He told NEWS10 the building sustained a significant amount of damage. He said the fire was very difficult to fight because crews encountered difficulties getting vehicles up the dead-end street.

Fourth Street remains blocked off due to an excess of water running down the street, McMahon added.

