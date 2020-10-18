Crews battle flames at Schenectady structure fire

News
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews are on scene at 680 Mariaville Road in Schenectady after a structure fire broke out.

The building is reportedly located right next to Black Mountain Wine & Liquor.

At this time, the severity of the fire is unknow. News10 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

